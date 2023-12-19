‘Trunkpette’ rewinds time with vintage treasures

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Whether it’s a classic rotary phone from a film set or a typewriter from the 80s, antique timepieces reminiscent of analog clock-filled homes and cameras capturing moments of yesteryears, the Instagram page ‘Trunkpette’ is a digital treasure trove of pre-digital items. Featuring a varied collection from the bygone eras, the page draws vintage connoisseurs, collectors, and those yearning for a taste of nostalgia.

Reddy Saab, alias Narasimha Reddy, who serves as an assistant art director in the Telugu film industry, delved into the realm of vintage by launching the page in 2020. Over three years, he has been handpicking items from fellow collectors, scrap, and antique dealers to meticulously craft a curated collection. Trunkpette, besides facilitating sales, also leases its items for individuals seeking a taste of the past.

Narasimha Reddy says he has always been attracted to vintage items, and since joining the industry, collecting these pieces turned into a hobby.

“Over time, I discovered a significant interest among city dwellers in vintage items. This led me to the idea of starting an online platform that curates a diverse range of vintage items in one place. It also serves as a trustworthy option for those hesitant to make offline purchases,” he says.

Trunkpette boasts a unique collection of items ranging from telephones, timepieces, cameras, lamps, radios, and typewriters, spanning the era from the 70s to the 90s. Sourced from different areas of Hyderabad, particularly the old city, Narasimha Reddy, who worked for films like ‘Masooda’, ‘Panchatantram’, and others, not only acquires these items but also conducts essential repairs when feasible, ensuring they are in working condition for the potential buyers.

“With three years of experience in this endeavor, I’ve developed a network of sellers and individuals involved in the vintage industry. Through Trunkpette, I aim to create a platform that facilitates the connection between buyers and sellers, making these vintage gems accessible to enthusiasts across the globe,” he says.

“Trunkpette is a way for me to share the stories of the past and give people a chance to own a piece of history,” he adds.

Looking ahead, Narasimha envisions creating a standalone online website, under the same name, apart from Instagram and Twitter. Further, he also plans to visit cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and other parts of the country, to gather additional vintage items for his collection.

To check out his collections, check out the Instagram page @trunkpette.