Woman skids off scooter; hotel booked in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The management of a hotel was booked by the Jubilee Hills police for allegedly endangering the life and safety of the public. The case was filed after a woman named Deepika slipped and fell on the road near Anthara Hotel on Jubilee Hills road.

According to the police, the hotel management had dumped kitchen waste into the manhole, causing a blockage that led to the drain water flowing onto the road. As a result, the road became slippery, and the woman fell from her scooter, sustaining injuries.

Upon receiving a complaint, the police filed a case against the management under Section 366 of the IPC.