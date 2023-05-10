TS BIE to levy hefty penalties on colleges issuing misleading ads

TS BIE also decided not to allow advertisements guaranteeing success in competitive exams like EAMCET, NEET, and IIT- JEE

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 10 May 23

BIE Secretary Navin Mittal and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declaring the Intermediate results on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Cracking the whip on private and corporate junior colleges that issue misleading advertisements to lure gullible parents and students, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has decided to levy hefty penalties on colleges issuing misleading advertisements.

It also decided not to allow advertisements guaranteeing success in competitive exams like EAMCET, NEET, and IIT- JEE.

Interacting with reporters at TS BIE here on Tuesday, BIE Secretary Navin Mittal said penalties would be in tune with the advertisement cost issued by the management. Apart from penalties, Mittal said colleges would be made to issue counter advertisements if a misleading advertisement was previously issued.

He made it clear that the Board was not against colleges advertising but it was only curbing misleading advertisements. The Board move comes in the wake of allegations of corporate junior colleges giving out misleading advertisements over the top ranks by students in entrance tests such as JEE and NEET UG to lure parents and students.

If a student secures a rank, the educational institutions having the same name should issue advertisements duly specifying the college code but not randomly, Mittal said and added that the student’s rank category should also be mentioned in the advertisement content, which will be approved on the same day of the application.

The Board has constituted a five-member committee to monitor the culture of advertisement and the code to be followed and the colleges must take prior approval of the advertisement content from the committee.

As per the proceedings, no advertisement should be carried out through hoarding, pamphlets, wall writings etc., without the approval of the committee. No college should release advertisements about intermediate courses until the admission schedule was announced by the Board, Mittal added.

Also Read TSBIE announces 5 member committee to scrutinize advertisements of junior colleges