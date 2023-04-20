Water structures in Kothagudem forests help wildlife quench thirst in summer

Several artificial water structures have been developed to supplement natural water bodies existing in the forest area of Kothagudem district spread over nearly 10 lakh acres

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Spotted deer drinks water at a saucer pit in a forest area in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: With an objective of ensuring sufficient availability of water to wildlife in summer season the forest department in the district has taken up construction of water structures.

Several artificial water structures have been developed to supplement natural water bodies existing in the forest area spread over nearly 10 lakh acres. As increasing temperatures in summer dry up the natural water sources, artificial water structures play a key role for the sustenance of wildlife.

According to district forest office superintendent KSN Murthy as many as 47 percolation tanks and 52 check dams have been constructed to quench the thirst of wild animals. Work is underway to build more such structures in the forests besides several saucer pits.

Speaking to Telangana Today, assistant conservator of forests, A Appaiah informed that the forest area has been divided into grids each with three square kilometres radius and steps are taken to ensure that there is one water body in each grid. The forest department’s soil and moisture conservation (SMC) measures like construction of staggered contour trenches and water harvesting structures like check dams, rockfill dams, check walls and mini water holes where there are perennial water sources are helping to ensure water availability for wildlife.

Saucer pits have been built on hill tops and locations sans streams, besides developing gabion structure in forests. The saucer pits are being filled with water regularly using water tankers or bullock carts. They are being cleaned once a week, Appaiah informed.

He further said that camera traps have been installed at the water bodies to assess the wildlife species visiting each water body and their numbers. Steps are also being taken to see that grass suitable for each species of herbivore available at the water bodies.

It may be noted that a vast reservoir with water availability all through the year in Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary spread across 635.41 square kilometres of area in Paloncha mandal in the district serves as a lifeline for the wildlife.