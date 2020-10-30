TS Congress demands fair price for fine varieties of paddy

In a statement here on Friday, Ponnam Prabhakar said the fine varieties which are susceptible to pest attacks and water-logging conditions, were badly damaged pushing the farmers into dire straits

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has demanded that the State government declare bonus in addition to Minimum Support Price for fine varieties of paddy grown by farmers in the State.

In a statement here on Friday, he said the fine varieties which are susceptible to pest attacks and water-logging conditions, were badly damaged pushing the farmers into dire straits.

“The new regulated farming introduced by the State government has forced farmers to grow only fine variety and hence, 50 per cent of the farmers cultivated the variety. The crops were damaged due to heavy rains and sap sucking type of pests,” he said. He alleged that farmers from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s native village were burning the damaged crops resenting the regulated farming imposed by the government.

“While the Chief Minister cultivated coarse variety and is safe, the farmers who believed him and cultivated fine varieties are in trouble,” he said. He said that farmers who have real knowledge about the variety and the soil types suitable for it must be allowed to decide the crop and the extent.

