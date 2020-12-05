TS DOST 2020: 27,365 candidates allotted degree seats

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education have released provisional seat allotment orders for DOST special drive on Saturday

Hyderabad: A total of 27,365 candidates were allotted degree seats in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 special drive.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education have released provisional seat allotment orders for DOST special drive on Saturday.

During the special drive, 14,247 candidates registered and 28,136 candidates including from earlier phases gave web options, while 27,365 of them were allotted seats. Officials said 771 candidates could not get seats due to insufficient web options.

Students must first self-report online and later report at respective college on or before December 8. Candidates must confirm their seat in the college else they will forego the allotted and self-reported seat. Online classes for first-year students will begin from December 7.

