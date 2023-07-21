TS EAMCET 2023: Last date for payment of tuition fee extended

The Technical Education department on Friday extended the last date due to incessant rains in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The last date for payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ by candidates who secured a seat in the TS EAMCET 2023 first phase counselling has been extended till July 23.

Earlier, the deadline was July 22.

The Technical Education department on Friday extended the last date due to incessant rains in the State. As many as 70,665 students received seat allotment in the first phase counselling.