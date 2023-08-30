| Spot Admissions For Engineering Through Ts Eamcet 2023 On September 3 And 4

Candidates seeking spot admission can approach the college concerned on September 3 and 4.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Wednesday released the TS EAMCET 2023 engineering spot admission schedule in the private engineering colleges, which were asked to issue newspaper notification detailing leftover vacancies under spot admissions on September 2.

A total of 18,815 seats are available.

The college and branch-wise vacancies have been hosted on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/.

Prior to spot admission, students seeking a better course in the same institution can go for an internal sliding option on September 1.