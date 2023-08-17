TS EAMCET 2023 special phase admission counselling schedule revised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 special phase admission counselling schedule. The move comes as the State government permitted establishment of JNTU Engineering Colleges at Mahabubabad and Palair. In addition, the government approved new programmes in two unaided private engineering colleges.

Revised schedule

– Certificate verification: August 18

– Exercising web options: up to August 22

– Provisional allotment of seats on or before: August 26

– Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: August 26 to 28

– Reporting at the allotted college: August 27 to 29