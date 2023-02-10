Now, crack Eamcet for BSc Nursing in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:33 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Students wanting to pursue four-year BSc Nursing in the State will now have to crack the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to include BSc Nursing admissions through EAMCET from the next academic year i.e., 2023-24.

On the basis of the rank secured in the AM stream of EAMCET, students will be admitted into the course. Earlier, such admissions were done on the basis of merit secured in the Intermediate Public Examinations.

Though the TSCHE had planned to hold BSc Nursing admissions through EAMCET last year, the proposal was kept in abeyance. Accordingly, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences issued a notification and admitted students considering their Intermediate scores.

“The BSc Nursing admissions will be done through TS EAMCET from the 2023-24 academic year. Those seeking admission in the course should apply and crack the entrance test,” a senior official of the TSCHE said.

There are a total of 20 government nursing colleges with an intake of 1,780 seats during the 2022-23 academic year. Another 5,000 seats are available in private nursing colleges in the State.

This year, TS EAMCET for the engineering stream is from May 7-11 and the entrance test for the AM stream is from May 12-14. A notification inviting applications will be shortly issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad.