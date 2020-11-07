TS EAMCET final phase counselling on November 7

The schedule was revised considering the eligible candidates as per the relaxation extended by the State government to intermediate students

Hyderabad: The TS EAMCET engineering final phase admissions counselling schedule has been revised with payment of processing fee, filling of basic information and slot booking for certificate verification scheduled on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The schedule was revised considering the eligible candidates as per the relaxation extended by the State government to intermediate students. The government through the GO 205 extended the benefit of grace pass marks to 27,589 students, including 27,251 candidates who were absent in the Intermediate Public Examinations, March-2020, and 338 students exonerated by the Malpractice Scrutiny Committee.

As per revised schedule issued by the Department of Technical Education on Friday, the verification of certificates will be on November 8 and web options are to be exercised till November 9.

The provisional seat allotment orders will be released on November 12, while online self-reporting and payment of tuition fee through the website can be done between November 12 and 17. The spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy colleges will be placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on November 14.

The last date to cancel seat allotted in the first-phase counselling through online is November 9.

Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET-2020 results for 122 candidates as per the GO 205 were released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

