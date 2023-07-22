TS ECET 2023: Over 11,000 BTech, BPharmacy seats up for grabs in Telangana

Over 11,000 seats will be filled in two-phases with registrations for the first phase web-based counselling commencing July 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Over 11,000 seats in BTech and BPharmacy second-year are up for grabs in 175 colleges through the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 web-based counselling. These seats will be filled in two-phases with registrations for the first phase web-based counselling commencing July 29.

Candidates should register, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between July 29 and August 1. Certificate verification is from July 31 to August 2.

Following certificate verification, candidates should exercise web options between July 31 and August 4. The provisional seat allotment is on or before August 8 and self-reporting online and payment of tuition fee by candidates who receive seat allotment is between August 8 and 12.

Similarly, second-phase counselling will be conducted with registrations on August 20 and 21, followed by certificate verification for slot booked candidates on August 22. Web options can be exercised between August 20 and 23, and provisional seat allotment is on or before August 26. Students who are provisionally allotted seats should pay the tuition fee and self-report online between August 26 and 29.

