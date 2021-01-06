TS Forest department to form Rapid Response Teams to prevent Bird Flu

Field officers have been instructed to collect the carcasses of birds detected during this period, pack them safely and send them to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying cause of death

Hyderabad: As per the directions of the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the TS Forest department has initiated several measures to prevent Bird Flu and to report all cases of death of birds detected in the field.

Accordingly, the in-charges of all the zoo parks and wildlife sanctuaries along with all other forest officers have been instructed to constitute Rapid Response Teams for conducting patrolling in areas where migratory birds congregate.

The field officers have been instructed to collect the carcasses of birds detected during this period, pack them safely and send them to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying cause of death.

Further, the Forest department urged the general public to remain alert and share any information of birds found dead in their localities with the Wildlife Crime Control Cell at Aranya Bhavan, Hyderabad, at toll free number 18004255364, which functions around the clock.

The District Forest Officers have been directed to coordinate with the Animal Husbandry department as well as the District Administration to take required preventive measures and vigil to detect death of birds. Instructions have been issued to keep track of migratory birds at their nesting and breeding sites.

