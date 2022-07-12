‘TS Govt aims to provide advanced medical care to common man through Basti Dawakhanas’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the State government was aiming to provide advanced and better medical care to the common man through Basti Dawakhanas.

He inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana Pandurangapuram here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion he said that more Basti Dawakhanas would be set up in Khammam city in the coming days to make medical treatment more accessible to the poor and middle class families.

The Dawakhanas were being set up in slums so that poor people need not have to go too far places for medical treatment. People should make use of the services of Basti Dawakhanas. Around 57 types of medical tests would be done in Basti Dawakhanas providing outpatient services, he informed.

Around 150 types of medicines would be provided free of charge at the Dawakhanas along with vaccinations, family planning and medical counseling. Ashas and ANMs should create awareness about medical services in the dispensaries and ensure that normal deliveries take place.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has paid special attention to the medical sector and was determined to provide modern medical facilities to the common man. No government in the past had thought about the health of the poor like the TRS government was doing, Ajay Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, the minister distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 27.70 lakh to 45 beneficiaries. So far 2946 CMRF cheques worth Rs 12.32 crore have been distributed to beneficiaries in Khammam Assembly constituency, he said.

He flagged off a newly procured JCB by Khammam Municipal Corporation and distributed rain coats and safety kits to DRF team personnel. District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.