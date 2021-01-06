Telangana govt allots 150 acres of land for railway coach factory at Kazipet

The cost of the land that was handed over to the railways is over Rs.380 crore

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday handed over 150.05 acres of land to railway officials for setting up a railway coach factory at Kazipet in Warangal district.

“As it is a decades-old dream of the people of erstwhile Warangal district to get a coach factory, we are giving 150.05 acre of land as against 60 acre requested by the railway officials,” Rao, who reviewed the coach factory issue at Warangal Urban Collectorate office with the elected representatives and officials from the district, said.

The coach factory that was sanctioned near the Kazipet railway station was shifted to another State and later a railway wagon overhauling workshop was proposed.

“We have given more land than requested by the railway officials for a coach factory with the hope that local youth in the district will get more job opportunities,” Rao said. With the assistance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, a delegation comprising Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the district will visit New Delhi soon to request the Central government to set up the coach factory in Kazipet.

The cost of the land that was handed over to the railways is over Rs.380 crore. The land belonging to Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple on the outskirts of Madikonda village was taken over by the district administration from the Endowments department.

