TS govt committed to upliftment of Scheduled Castes: Errabelli

Warangal Rural: The State government is firm on upliftment of Scheduled Castes, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao. “In this regard, the government has launched mini-dairy project on a pilot basis in 10 districts,” he added.

Errabelli along with Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Satyavathi Rathod and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday distributed buffalos to the beneficiaries under the mini-dairy pilot project at Narsampet, where as many as 100 units were handed over in the first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Each unit is worth Rs 4 lakh and each beneficiary was given four buffaloes. Vijaya Dairy will procure the milk from the beneficiaries and will give Rs 4 additionally per litre as an incentive.” The Minister, however, said that the beneficiaries should form a society and link that to Vijaya Dairy. “Thus, each family can earn anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month,” the Minister said.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said, “The credit for implementing welfare schemes with Rs 40,000 crore even during the pandemic time goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.” Minister Satyavati Rathod and Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha also spoke at the event. MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy urged the Minister to sanction 1,000 units under the ‘economical support scheme’ to Narsampet constituency alone as there are many educated poor Dalit youths.

