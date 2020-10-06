TS govt sanctions Rs 19.54 cr for post-matric scholarships of OBC students

In reference to an earlier order dated October 1, 2020, the Finance department issued a budget release to that regard as additional funds in relaxation of treasury control, and quarterly regulation orders and obtaining the funds by way of supplementary grants during the current fiscal as central share meeting the expenditure for post-Matric scholarships

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Department in an order on Monday gave administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 19.54 crore towards meeting the expenditure for post-Matric scholarships for OBC students during the year 2020-21. In reference to an earlier order dated October 1, 2020, the Finance department issued a budget release to that regard as additional funds in relaxation of treasury control, and quarterly regulation orders and obtaining the funds by way of supplementary grants during the current fiscal as central share meeting the expenditure for post-Matric scholarships.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .