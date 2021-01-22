TS govt sanctions Rs 7 crore for PV Vignana Vedika at Vangara

Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud directed the officials to send proposals to develop Vangara into a model village

Hyderabad: The State government will take up construction of PV Vignana Vedika at Vangara in memory of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao, at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud along with TRS Parliamentary Party leader and PV Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee chairman K Keshava Rao handed over the order copies to the family members of Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the Minister said the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao were being held across the world in a fitting manner. As part of the celebrations, it was decided to develop his native village, Vangara, into a tourist destination. “A team of officials from the departments of Tourism, Culture and Heritage have already visited Vangara and submitted a report for its development. We have decided to develop Narasimha Rao’s residence into PV Vignana Kendra museum that will highlight the turning points in his life and the reforms that he brought in various fields. We will also develop the Vignana Vedika theme park,” he said.

Srinivas Goud directed the officials to send proposals to develop Vangara into a model village.

Keshava Rao said that Narasimha Rao, during his term as Prime Minister, introduced many reforms that played pivotal role in national development. He said future generations should be made aware of Narasimha Rao’s role in the nation’s development. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned necessary funds for developing the PV Vignana Vedika in this regard,” he said.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation managing director Manohar, Director of Culture Mamidi Hariskrishna, Narasimha Rao’s son Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi along with other officials attended the meeting.

