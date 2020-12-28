TS health officials gear up for vaccine roll out

On Monday, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar reviewed the preparations needed to roll out the Covid vaccine

Hyderabad: The District Medical and Health Officers and District Immunisation Officers from Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts are preparing ground for smooth administration of Covid-19 vaccine, whenever they are made available by the Union Government. It is estimated that in the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to close to one lakh health care workers.

On Monday, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar reviewed the preparations needed to roll out the Covid vaccine. To administer the vaccine, the district health officials in collaboration with GHMC will establish 1,100 centres with each centre administering vaccine to 100 people, which will amount to one lakh individuals. The exercise to identify and establish such vaccine centres will be completed by January 10, 2021.

The authorities are identifying government schools and colleges where sufficient place is available for waiting, vaccine administration and rooms for observation. An awareness campaign on the Covid vaccine and its advantages will also be taken up in the coming months.

