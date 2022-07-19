TS High Court employee duped in gift card fraud using Chief Justice’s name

| Ts High Court Employee Duped In Gift Card Fraud Using Chief Justices Name

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:19 AM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters posing as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court duped a Telangana High Court employee of Rs 2 lakh.

The frausters sent a message to the victim through WhatsApp asking to send an Amazon gift card worth Rs 2 lakh as he was preoccupied with some work and would reimburse the amount later.

Believing that the message was sent by Delhi High Court CJ Satish Chandra Sharma, the victim made the purchase and sent the gift cards.

He later realized he was duped and approached the police, who have booked a case.