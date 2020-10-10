TS High Court extends injunction restraining Ramalinga Raju facet in ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, on Friday heard senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy justifying the injunction on behalf of Raju

Hyderabad: The injunction restraining exhibition of the Ramalinga Raju facet in ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ has now been extended to November 6. A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, on Friday heard senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy justifying the injunction on behalf of Raju. The civil court had injuncted Netflix from exhibiting the docu-drama ‘Bad Boy Billionaire’ seeking to project Ramalinga Raju, along with Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy. Netflix is up in appeal before the high court. The panel heard Niranjan Reddy who pointed out that the question of privacy was not about what is in public domain but what must be in public record. He argued that in any event if such information was in public domain as claimed, the claim to right to knowledge does not survive. Dealing with the issue of right to privacy vs right to knowledge, the senior counsel also pointed out to cases where even re-publication was found to be defamatory. The panel on Friday heard the matter in virtual mode and almost as ‘in-camera proceedings’. Only those lawyers involved in the case had access to the hearing.

Relief for residents in land case

Justice Abhishek Reddy extended directions to the revenue authorities not to cause any impediment or obstruction to 18 residents of Kondapaka Mandal till representations made by them are not disposed of by the appropriate authority.

The order was issued on a writ plea filed by K Sattamma and 17 others, all widows/complaining that though they were eligible to receive compensation as well as the rehabilitation package under the Land Acquisition Act, the authorities without doing so were trying to evict them from their respective houses. They alleged that they had not only removed basic amenities but were trying to remove the roads so that the petitioners do not have access to move. Several representations had gone in vain according to the petitioners. The court made clear that until their representations are considered in accordance with law the authorities shall not cause any impediment. Court also made it clear that in case any adverse order is made against the petitioners, the officials shall grant one week time to the petitioners to either exercise their legal rights or vacate the premises.

Nirmal Collector summoned

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, directed the Nirmal Collector to appear before the court on Monday. The panel expressed displeasure at the authorities for not implementing the directions of the court. Earlier the court directed the Collector to submit a detailed report on lakes in the district by September 23. “Even a school going student would understand our orders, why the authorities are not able to follow our orders? it questioned. The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by K Anjukumar Reddy challenging the inaction of authorities against land grabbers. The tank bed land of Jafur Cheruvu/Kurianpet Cheruvu is being destroyed, the Kothaikoch Cheruvu bund is demolished by the grabbers petitioner’s counsel Naresh Reddy told the court. The panel will hear the Collector in person on Monday.

CBI told to respond in bribe case

Justice K Laxman directed the counsel for CBI to respond by Monday on the question of sanction to prosecute B Srinivasa Gandhi, Superintendent of GST Commissionerate, Medchal. The petitioner was booked in a CBI case for demanding Rs 5 crore bribe to help a trader avail input tax credit. The petitioner said he worked as an assistant director and played a key role in filing chargesheets in cases against AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to the petitioner, he had pointed out certain lapses committed by the investigation officer in one of the 11 chargesheets the CBI filed in the same case. The chargesheet pertains to illegal allotment of housing board land in city to Indu Projects and since then, the CBI officer, who was in charge of this particular chargesheet, bore a grudge against him, the petitioner said. He alleged that Infinity Metal Products, Bharani Commodities, Hindustan Ispat Company, Hyderabad Steels, EBC Bearings India Ltd and BRS Enterprises have unlawfully availed Rs 246 crore as input tax credit and that there are big political hands behind them.

‘No intent to arrest BJP candidate’

The state public prosecutor on Friday informed the High Court that it does not intend to arrest M Raghunandan Rao, the BJP candidate for the Dubbak byelection. The undertaking came late evening when the question as to when the earlier interim order not to take coercive steps was sought to be extended. Justice Laxman pointed out to the order of the full bench which protected persons whose limited period of stay is likely to expire and clarified that arrest cannot happen in view of the same. The public prosecutor then made clear that they are only contacting the petitioner to verify call data and had no intention of arresting him at present.

Election Tribunal order challenged

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram dealt with a writ plea filed by Rathod Anusuya Bai challenging the order of the Election Tribunal and Revenue Divisional Officer, Utnoor, Adilabad. The Tribunal held invalid the election of the petitioner as Sarpanch of the Jatihram Thanda as the petitioner has three children. The Petitioner contended that procedure to call for inquiry before disqualification was not followed. At the request of the petitioner’s counsel to submit further material, the judge adjourned the case to Monday.

