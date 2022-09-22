TS High Court orders PCB to examine pollution caused by cement factory

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:43 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to examine the charges of pollution being caused by a cement factory and initiate appropriate steps in accordance with law to mitigate check environmental issues.

A two-judge panel of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday disposed of a writ petition filed by G Saidulu and other residents of Irkigudem village in Nalgonda district, questioning the inaction of the State Pollution Control Board in not taking measures to control pollution arising out of a cement factory. They contended that the PCB failed to act against India Cement Pvt Ltd and alleged that the factory was carrying out blasting operations while excavating the quarry and has arranged a ropeway connecting Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh highway which passed through Irkigudem, Wadapally, and other villages for transporting cement and other raw materials.

They further contended that dust spilling on the fields while transportation had adverse effect on the health of nearby residents and on the agricultural land. The petitioners counsel submitted that schools and church were located near to the cement factory and that if any mishap occurred, it would result in loss of innocent lives.

Cibil score

The same panel granted time to the Central Government to respond to the steps taken to protect the personal data in the CIBIL score/report. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Ms Krupa Soni. The petitioner challenged the CIC Regulation Act 2005 and CIC Rules as violation of Fundamental Right to Privacy.

The petitioner contended that the Central Government must take necessary steps to protect the personal data of citizenry in the CIBIL score reports/credit information provided by the credit institutions to the credit information companies in compliance with the CIC Regulation Act. Further, the petitioner urged to immediately restrict unauthorized access of the credit information data or CIBIL score reports by any third party without due approval from the Competent Authority and in compliance with the laws and principles of privacy of citizenry. The matter will be heard on December 27.