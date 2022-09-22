Catering in govt hospital: Telangana High Court refuses to stay tender process

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:11 AM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the tender process for supply of food to in-patients in the Government General Hospital, Siddipet.

The judge was dealing with a petition was filed by KS Fazil of Siddipet. The petitioner challenged the 16% reservation for Schedule Castes for allotment of tenders for supply of diet and other facilities as part of Integrated Hospital Management in the government hospitals situated in the state. He contended that there was no rational nexus for arriving at the figure and it resulted in further exclusion of other backward communities and minorities.

He further contended that no reasoning was being given to the application of said rule to hospitals below 100 beds and above 100 bed strength. The Government Pleader appearing on behalf of the government argued that the said rule was a policy decision taken for upliftment of downtrodden communities. The court while directing that any allotment of tenders will be subject to the outcome of the present petition asked the government to file counter by September 26 and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Tribal Welfare dept order

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the government to get instructions in a petition challenging validity of an order issued by Tribal Welfare department.

The petition was filed by Madi Saibabu and others from the Schedule Tribe community belonging to different villages of Mulugu District. They challenged a government order constituting District Coordination Committees for processing of claims for recognition of rights over common forest resources.

The petitioners contended that the District Minister is made chairperson of the committee, other ministers and public representatives being special invitees and the same would lead to partisanship.

They further argued that state government had no power to frame rules or pass orders with respect to Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 which is a central enactment. When the government pleader requested court to give him some time, the court posted the case to September 23 for further hearing.