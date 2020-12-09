TS ICET: Certificate verification underway for MBA, MCA courses

The convener quota seats in both MBA and MCA courses will be filled through the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 admission counselling.

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A total of 31,084 MBA seats, including 22,146 seats under convener quota, are available in the 262 colleges across the State for the academic year 2020-21. Likewise, in 35 colleges offering MCA course, there are 2,417 seats, of which 1,893 are under convener quota.

The convener quota seats in both MBA and MCA courses will be filled through the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 admission counselling. A notification for the counselling has already been issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

So far, 10,232 candidates paid the processing fee and booked slots for certificate verification. As many as 1,635 candidates took part in certificate verification on Tuesday while the last date for verification of certificates and exercising web options is December 12 and 13, respectively.

Candidates have been urged to exercise as many number of options as possible to get the allotment in a better college/course.

