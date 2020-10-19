TS ready with action plan for strengthening Sakhi centres

Govt decided to appoint a Women and Child welfare officer at every Sakhi centre operated by NGOs to make them accountable, said Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Hyderabad: Sakhi centres, the one-stop centre for women in distress will be further strengthened in the State. ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the State government will implement the action plan strengthening Sakhi network from the end of this month.

The Minister said this speaking at a review meeting here on Monday on Sakhi centres, admissions into women Polytechnic colleges, security for girls at homes operated by private NGOs. “The government decided to appoint a Women and Child welfare officer at every Sakhi centre operated by NGOs to make them accountable. It was also decided to appoint retired government officials and eminent advocates to provide proper counseling to the victims that take shelter at these centres,” she said.

She said that her department has sought the police department to entrust one officer exclusively for monitoring Sakhi centres. She said that the department will hold a State level meeting with the police very soon with regard to strengthening of the Sakhi centres.

She said that it was decided to shift and admit girls from private operated residential houses into Kasturba Gandhi girls schools and state owned residential schools considering the recent complaints of the private run facilities.

Boys shelter homes

The government will also establish ten boys shelter homes in ten erstwhile districts of the State. “These shelter homes will help destitute boys and boys who require a home,” she said. She informed that admissions for the current academic year in residential polytechnic colleges has been completed and said that all those admitted will be allowed into the respective residential colleges by the end of the month.

She said that orphans, and those with only one living parent or those who were ill-treated by the society got admission into sought after courses such as computer sciences, electrical, electronics and civil engineering courses this academic year.

