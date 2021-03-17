TS R&R package best in country: CM KCR

Says compensation in rural areas differ from urban as per the laws made by the Centre

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday categorically stated that compensation for land acquisition in rural areas differ from urban areas as per the laws enacted by the Central government. The State government was following all the mandatory guidelines of the Centre in implementing the relief and rehabilitation packages for oustees of various irrigation projects in the State, he said.

Replying to issues raised by members during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the State Assembly, the Chief Minister said the State government was implementing one of the best relief and rehabilitation packages for the oustees of irrigation projects in the country. He said the Opposition parties were trying to create a ruckus over the submergence of some villages to gain political mileage and had filed 371 cases in different courts against the construction of Mallanna Sagar project.

“After Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), Mallanna Sagar project has the second-largest storage capacity at 50 tmc. All the cases filed against its construction are being fought in the courts and the project is likely to be completed by next June,” he said, adding that the State government was constructing a township with 7,500 houses for the oustees of Gandhamalla project near Gajwel. He assured that there was no question of injustice to any displaced person as the government was pro-people and would resolve all pending issues soon.

Chandrashekhar Rao informed the members that there was no official State Anthem for Telangana so far and would sing it in the Assembly as and when it is approved. With regard to issuing new ration cards and Aasara pensions, he said the State government was examining the applications and will issue them shortly. He stated that the number of ration cards had increased from 29 lakh in 2014 to more than 39 lakh in 2021. The government had also increased the rice quota for ration card holders from 4 kg to 6 kg per person and also removed the upper limit of 20 kg per family. The number of Aasara pensions also increased significantly from 29.21 lakh in 2014 to 39.36 lakh in 2021 with a huge enhancement in pension amounts from a meagre Rs 200 to Rs 2,016 per month.

In response to AIMIM MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, the Chief Minister said the officials will review the issues of hefty electricity bills after the lockdown and resolve them at the earliest. He stated that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was preparing plans for improving the stormwater drainage system in Hyderabad to prevent flooding of the city in future. Necessary budgetary allocations will be made, he added. He reiterated that the State government will construct all the places of worships of all faiths that were demolished in the Secretariat complex as was promised earlier.

