TS setting up high perforamce compute facilities at IIT-H, JNTU

Telangana is the second State after Sikkim to put a large amount of government data in the public domain, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: Telangana State is setting up high performance compute facilities at IIT-Hyderabad and JNTU. These will be used for handling voluminous data sets and use the findings to improve governance and service delivery, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at a virtual event `From Policy to Impact’, as part of the Intel’s all.ai 2020 event, he said Telangana is the second State after Sikkim to put a large amount of government data in the public domain. So far, about 192 data sets are accessible to public and more data sets will be added.

The State has an advantage in the area of artificial intelligence as it started working on this from 2016 itself. The State created dedicated policies and the required framework for various domains including artificial intelligence. It has also set up a dedicated wing Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) to convert the policy into action. The State would continue to adopt new services and products developed by homegrown companies and has so far onboarded more than three dozen products and about ten blockchain solutions, he said while elaborating on the topic `How is Telangana applying AI and building conducive ecosystem’.

He said the State has created an Emerging Technologies Wing and that includes artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain, drone and digital entertainment among others, the official said adding that the State has in place an Open Data Policy.

The State has set a target to train about 30,000 people in artificial intelligence domain in two years. AI as a domain will create jobs for the highly qualified as well as at the lower level also to benefit the people in the rural areas. While the deepening work-form-home concept may impact the real estate demand in urban areas to an extent, it will also spawn opportunities in Tier II cities as well.

Recently, Intel had this week announced an AI research centre at the IIIT-H and Telangana Government and the PHFI are also partners in it, Ranjan said adding that TS is also working to set up an AI Innovestment Fund shortly. This was planned earlier but its progress was hit due to the Covid.

“TS has a clear policy and a dedicated body with the best talent to convert policy into action,” he said. TS has announced 2020 as the year of AI and the pandemic has put health sector ahead of others to use new technologies. It used technology to derive various prediction models and they were used to ease the lockdowns in phases, Ranjan said.

