TS-TET 2023: Applications open for classes I to VIII teachers

SET has invited online applications from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools for appearing for the TS-TET-2023 to be conducted on September 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

SET has invited online applications from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools for appearing for the TS-TET-2023 to be conducted on September 15.

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools for appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2023) to be conducted on September 15 in all the 33 districts of the State.

According to the timeline provided by the department, download of information bulletin, detailed notification commences on August 1, payment of fee online and online submission of application through ‘https://tstet.cgg.gov.in‘, is between August 2 to 16 and the help desk services can be availed on all working days till September 15.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from September 9 onwards the examination schedule for September 15 is Paper-I from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper-II is between 2.30 pm and 5 pm. The results will be declared on September 27.

Interested candidates can visit the website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in for more details.