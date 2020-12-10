TS Wakf properties: Special teams to check encroachments

The Board at a meeting held on Wednesday decided to form special teams comprising personnel of the TS Wakf Board task force and other officials.

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board is forming special teams to curb illegal encroachments on Wakf properties.

The Board at a meeting held on Wednesday decided to form special teams comprising personnel of the TS Wakf Board task force and other officials. “The teams will visit different districts and with the help of local staff inspect the Wakf properties. Wherever encroachments are reported, the special teams will take up the issue with the local revenue officials and the police department and get it cleared,” said Mohd Saleem, chairman, T S Wakf Board.

So far the board got 100 FIRs registered against the encroachers and got the constructions demolished immediately. “We appeal to the people not buy the Wakf land as anytime the buildings constructed on such places will be demolished,” he said.

Meanwhile the TS Wakf Board decided to take up developmental works at the Dargah Yakoob Shaheed at Warangal. “There are various works to be taken up including construction of a new toilet block and guest rooms for the visitors,” he said.

