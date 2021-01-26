TSBIE mulls changes to two papers

Ethics and Environmental Education subjects may just have assignments

Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on students in Telangana, just as it has been across the globe, is continuing to manifest in different ways. After forcing authorities to pass students en masse in different courses, including the SSC, last year, the pandemic has now prompted the State Board of Intermediate Education to think of a change in the mode of assessment for some papers.

According to officials, in a move that could bring relief to intermediate students during the pandemic, the BIE has proposed changes in the mode of the assessment for two papers — Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education. Instead of a written examination, assessment will probably be done through assignments.

Students will be given questions and asked to come up with answers and submit the same to the lecturer concerned. The BIE has proposed this new assessment for the academic year 2020-21 to the State government.

Last year, the written exam in Ethics and Human Values was held on January 28 while the Environmental Education exam on January 30. The exams are qualifying in nature.

“This time, we have proposed to have assignments for Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education examinations. We will announce the same after the government approves it,” a senior BIE official told ‘Telangana Today’.

Practical exams

Students will have to appear for the practical examinations as per the schedule to be announced by the BIE. Given the pandemic, the board will not introduce the jumbling system for the practical exams, which means students will give the exams in the parent college only. It has also decided to scale up the number of batches for these exams.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 are likely to commence from May 3 with the major examinations to conclude on May 19 and the others on May 24. There are no changes in the pattern of the IPE; however, students will get more choices in the relevant sections of the question paper.

The board has earlier notified the academic calendar from September 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Online classes are being conducted from September 1, 2020, and a major part of the syllabus has already been completed. In accordance with the government order, all junior colleges will reopen for physical classwork from February 1. All lecturers are instructed to complete the remaining syllabus in the physical classes while the academic calendar might be extended up to May 24.

