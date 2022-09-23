TSCHE chairman Limbadri stresses for more research and development

A two-day national seminar on “ Recent Advances in Chemical and Environmental Sciences” sponsored by the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and TSCHE was held on September 21 and 22 at the Kakatiya Government College here.

Hanamkonda: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri observed that research and development (R&D) for industrial development should become a national mission encompassing all sectors of industry, research laboratories, and universities to meet the future needs of the society. He also emphasized on the need of green chemistry technology and spoke about the importance of developing green chemistry to address industrial pollution.

Addressing the valedictory programme on Thursday, Prof Limbadri wanted the chemists to think of designing new technologies that would have a positive impact on the environment and go a long way in conserving the natural resources for future generations.

He also desired that the new advances in chemistry shall improve food security, reduce malnutrition and improve the livelihood of the poor in the country.

Convener and Head, Department of Chemistry Dr B Ramesh said that more than 170 delegates that include not only from Government Degree colleges but from IITs, NITs and other Central and state Universities attended the seminar.

Dr K Rajender Reddy, Dr S Prabhakar; Dr Shankaraiah, Dr Naresh form NIPER-Hyderabad; Prof A Ramchandraiaha, Prof K Laxma Reddy, Dr Hariprasad, Dr Ragasudha from NIT, Prof Ramu Sridhar from HCU-Hyderabad, Dr V Chandrasekhar from Telangana University, Nizamabad, and others delivered lectures at the seminar.

Kakatiya University Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy inaugurated the seminar on Wednesday.

Dr S Venkata Mohan, Chief Scientist & Professor-AcSIR & Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee from Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, who delivered the keynote address, deliberated upon the ways by which the environmental challenges can be addressed by chemists.

Both the inaugural and valedictory sessions were presided over by the College Principal Dr G Raja Reddy, and coordinated by Dr Kandala Satyanarayana, Alishala Ashok, K Suneetha, Dr Ravula Mogili, and K Jagadesh Babu.