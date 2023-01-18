TSCHE holds meet with CETs conveners

Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri along with TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Secretary N Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday held a meeting with conveners of the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) 2023.

The new conveners who were recently appointed by the TSCHE were asked to seek cooperation of all concerned and extend convenient services to students, if any, by making suitable changes for the purpose. The schedule for the TS CETS would be announced soon.

The meeting was attended by TS EAMCET convener Prof. B Dean Kumar, TS ECET convener Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, TS ICET convener Prof. P Varalaxmi, TS PGECET convener Prof. B Ravindra Reddy, TS LAWCET & PGLCET convener Prof. B Vijayalaxmi, TS EdCET convener Prof. A Ramakrishna and TS PECET convener Prof. Rajesh Kumar.