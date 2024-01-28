TSDCA raids ‘Srinivasa Clinic,’ seizes Rs 70,000 worth of medicines in crackdown on unlicensed practitioners

As per DCA, Srinivas ran the clinic by falsely asserting that he was a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 04:27 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on unlicensed medical practitioners (quacks), the officers at TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Saturday raided ‘Srinivasa Clinic’ being operated by D Srinivas and seized Rs 70,000 worth of medicines that were stocked for sale at Kothapet village, Shivampet mandal, Medak.

According to DCA, Srinivas was operating the clinic by claiming that he was Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP). The DCA team detected and seized unauthorized stocks of 41 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti ulcer drugs and anti-hypertensives.

The DCA team also seized purchase bills and cash receipts related to certain wholesale agencies of Narsapur, Medak district. The DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said that several higher generation antibiotics were also detected at the clinic during the raid.

He warned wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons/unlicensed shops and pointed out that they too are punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act and stringent action shall be taken against such Wholesalers/Dealers.

Dr. J. Raju, Assistant Director, Siddipet and Raja Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Medak carried out the raids.