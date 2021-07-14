TSDDCSF chairman calls on CM KCR

Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy thanked the CM and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for providing relaxation to Vijaya Dairy from Government Order 20

Adilabad: The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Society Federation Chairman Loka Bhuma Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for providing relaxation to Vijaya Dairy from Government Order 20. He called on Rao in Hyderabad and thanked him on Wednesday.

Bhuma Reddy said that Chandrasekhar Rao approved to give exemption to Vijaya Dairy from the government order, paving way for constructing a mega dairy plant in a plot of 40 acres of land at Kancha Imarat village in Ranga Reddy district at an estimated cost of Rs 246.5 crore. The nod given by the government cleared obstructions for establishing the dairy plant, he stated.

The chairman further said that foundation stone to the plant would be laid soon. A loan of Rs 144.50 crore was already granted to the State-owned dairy. He thanked the Minister for playing a vital role in the government agreeing to give exemption to the dairy.

