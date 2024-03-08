TSFDC plans scenic eco projects in forests

These eco tourism projects can serve two purposes - providing livelihood to people living around ecosystems and contributing directly to wildlife and forest areas protection.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 05:20 PM

Hyderabad: Drawing inspiration from Karnataka’s Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) is planning to develop ecotourism projects at different locations across the State. Under Deccan Woods and Trails theme, these projects would provide comfortable stay and transport arrangements for tourists to enjoy forest and wildlife.

As a part of this initiative, TSFDC has identified the following locations – Anantagiri Hills, Vikarabad, Manjeera, Sangareddy, Kanakagiri Hills, Khammam, Gajibidem, Vizag Colony, Nalgonda and Nandipeta, Nizamabad. After the monsoon arrives in June, the grasslands in Nandipeta turn scenic with herds of blackbucks grazing the lands and many migratory birds flocking the area. These eco tourism projects can serve two purposes – providing livelihood to people living around ecosystems and contributing directly to wildlife and forest areas protection.

At Nandipeta, the TSFDC intends to develop projects at Gadepally village, Ummeda and Jalalpur. The plan is to develop infrastructure, including landscaping, cottages, log huts, tent cottages, children play area, adventure games and food courts.

All these facilities would be semi permanent structures and developed using eco-friendly materials and environmentally sustainable practices. Consultants were being roped in developing the Detailed Project Reports, including designs, estimated costs etc, TSFDC senior official said.

Based on the best designs and project reports, the TSFDC would be approaching the government for formal approval to execute the projects. This includes formal agreements over land sharing with different departments like Irrigation, Forest and HMWSSB.

At Nandipeta, land has been approved at Ummeda (five acres) and Jalalpur (three acres). Regarding the Gadepally, the identified site is close to the reservoir and talks were on with the irrigation department. Similarly, at Manjeera, HMWSSB has to formally agree land allocation for development of the project, the official said.

Though, a project was proposed at Gajibidem at Vizag Colony in the past, it could not take off due to reasons, including delay in permissions, submissions of designs and others. The TSFDC now wants execute the project along with other locations. The consultants are expected to submit their designs in a few weeks and this would be followed with floating of tenders for execution of works. Hopefully, the projects should be operational by December this year, the official said.