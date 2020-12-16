TSGCC ties up with Flipkart for selling honey

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Nirmal: TSGCC is all set to tie up with the e-commerce giant Flipkart to sell the honey across the globe. Authorities and representatives of e-retailer had talks on Wednesday.

“Under the Flipkart Samaritan scheme, we are going to tie up with the e-commerce giant. Promotion of the product has begun. We will be soon able to reach customers from various countries with the help of the online shopping platform. We are exploring other ways to expand our business,” Vijay Kumar, deputy general manager of TSGCC said.

The corporation currently has 18 dealers across Telangana who supply the product to supermarkets.

