TSIC wraps up Assistive Technology Summit

The summit featuring ‘TSIC Inclusive Talks’ themed 'Involve - Inspire - Innovate’ delved into the personal experiences of the speakers and the transformative role of assistive technology in enhancing the quality of life for people with special needs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:42 AM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) announces the conclusion of the fourth edition of the Assistive Technology Summit 4.0 (ATS 4.0) featuring ‘TSIC Inclusion Talks’ held on January 4, 2024, at T-HUB 2.0 commemorating the World Braille Day. While the 4th edition of the summit marked a significant achievement in advancing the dialogue on the role of innovation in inclusion, it also strengthened the efforts to create a sectoral ecosystem of various stakeholders from national institutions, non-profits, and the public sector.

The summit featuring ‘TSIC Inclusive Talks’ themed ‘Involve – Inspire – Innovate’ delved into the personal experiences of the speakers and the transformative role of assistive technology in enhancing the quality of life for people with special needs. M. Bala Latha, Director of CSB IAS Academy, addressed the imperative of dispelling stigmas and misconceptions associated with disabilities. Dr. Ambady KG, Lecturer in Special Education at NIEPID, underscored the significance of cultivating environments that are inclusive of diverse abilities. T.V. Aishwarya, Rehabilitation Counsellor at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), urged the audience to embrace diversity and actively promote inclusivity. Mahender Vaishnav, Former Cricketer of the Indian Blind Cricket Team, shared profound insights into his life as a visually impaired cricket player.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C, remarked, “I’m thrilled with the success of the 4th Assistive Technology Summit, driving essential conversations for the 1.3 billion individuals with disabilities. Our focus now is scaling innovations and deploying startups to enhance their well-being. The summit highlighted the collective support of the innovation ecosystem, emphasizing our commitment to inclusivity.”

Prateek Madhav, Cofounder & CEO of Assistech Foundation (ATF), graced the event as the Chief Guest, delivering an insightful address that emphasized the transformative power of assistive technology and how assistive technology has changed the lives of people with special needs for the good. “Assistive technology not only helps people with special needs by making their lives better but also increases their chances to get into employment.”

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, CIO, expressed, “ATS 4.0 embodies our vision and insights into the pivotal role of innovation in shaping an inclusive society. It underlines the significance of technological advancements in improving the quality of life for individuals with special needs.” Highlighting the importance of assistive technology, she cited Sk Rajalipasha, who innovated ‘Helmet for the Deaf.’

Meera Shenoy, Founder of Youth4Jobs, emphasized the significance of summits like these, stating, “These gatherings play a crucial role in empowering individuals to lead independent lives, transforming them from being unproductive to becoming active and contributing citizens.”

The summit also marked the launch of ‘Navinaut,’ an innovation by T. Ravi Kiran, identified through TSIC’s Intinta Innovator program. This device was presented to Uday, a visually impaired professional at Youth4Jobs, subtly showcasing the concrete impact of assistive technology on enhancing lives. T. Ravi Kiran expressed satisfaction, noting that the product is entirely manufactured in Telangana at T-Works.

In addition to the inclusion talks, the summit featured an innovator exhibit where 10 innovators showcased their inclusive innovations. These innovations served as poignant reminders of the profound transformative effect of assistive technology on individuals with special needs. The event attracted a diverse audience, including students, entrepreneurs, and startups, all eager to participate in this inspiring conversation.