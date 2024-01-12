| From Smart Bin To Shirt For Pwd How Telangana Youth Championing Innovation Through Intinta Innovator

From smart bin to shirt for PWD: How Telangana youth championing Innovation through ‘Intinta Innovator’

Young Innovators in Telangana are reshaping the future by addressing everyday challenges with ingenious solutions. From Smart Dustbins to Adaptive Clothing for PWD, their creations are making a significant impact on the community.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 12 January 2024, 10:01 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) actively promotes innovation through its program, “Intinta Innovator”. National Youth Day sheds light on a handful of exceptional innovators chosen through the program.

A grade 10 student, Chakali Vignesh from ZPHS, Nagsanpally of Medak has developed a shirt designed for PWD, paralyzed individuals, and elderly people who struggle to dress independently.

The innovator, speaking to Telangana Today, emphasized the personal motivation behind creating a solution for those unable to wear a shirt unaided. The inspiration behind this invention arose when the innovator’s brother faced challenges dressing after an accident, he added.

Two engineering students, Kanukuntla Rajashekhara, pursuing B.Tech in ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering) in the third year at Kakatiya University in Kothagudem, and Boddula Navaneeth Kumar, pursuing B.Tech in EEE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) in the third year at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, have collaborated to invent the Municipal Corporation Smart E-Dustbin.

This innovative smart dustbin employs sensors to automatically open when a person approaches to dispose of litter and closes when the individual moves away. Once the smart dustbin reaches its capacity, it remains closed and sends a signal to the garbage collector for removal.

This invention effectively addresses health concerns associated with open dustbins, known for attracting flies and mosquitoes, which can contribute to the spread of diseases. The Smart Dustbin’s alert system ensures that the garbage collector is notified when the bin is full, facilitating timely and efficient waste disposal.

Currently, there is a rising inclination towards automated devices. Thrisha Patel, a grade seven student at Shloka CBSE School, has cleverly crafted the Room Stability Automatic Fan under the guidance of her teacher Shravani. This ingenious fan is engineered to automatically turn off when the temperature drops, allowing users to conveniently program their preferred temperature settings. The device holds significant advantages for individuals with disabilities and elderly individuals.

To relieve the challenges of lifting bricks without strain, Vasara Sai Charani, a grade 9 student from ZPHS Subriyal, Nizamabad, conceived the idea of inventing “Bricks Lifting Without Current.”

Construction workers often experience a significant burden while carrying bricks and cement bags to the first and second floors during construction projects. This machine proves invaluable in easing the load for laborers involved in construction work.