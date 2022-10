TSIIC Chairman’s term extended for three more years

Hyderabad: Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (TSIIC) Chairman G Balamallu thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the State Government issued orders extending his term as TSIIC Chairman by three years. G Balamallu met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in the evening and expressed his gratitude.

