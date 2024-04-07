TSMC raids three hospitals in Mancherial

A total of 12 hospitals would be inspected in phased manner for flouting norms.

By Rodda Yashwanth Published Date - 7 April 2024, 07:25 PM

Mancherial: Members of Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) and officials of the health and medical department jointly conducted raids on three private hospitals, which were allegedly practicing unethical healthcare ways here on Saturday.

Dr Yeggana Srinivas, a member of TSMC said that Chandra Multispecialty Hospitals, Lotus Hospitals, Amrutha Hospitals situated in different parts of the town were raided with the help of five officials of various departments including medical and health and police. He said that a total of 12 hospitals would be inspected in phased manner for flouting norms.

Srinivas further said that the council would recommend the government for cancellation of registration of the doctors if found committing irregularities. He noted that it had to come to notice of the body that many doctors were encouraging quacks and ambulance drivers to get patients and to make a fast buck, violating ethics.

TSMC co option member Dr Santosh, medical officer Dr Ashok Kumar, Drugs Inspector Chandana and many others were present.