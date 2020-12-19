TSMFC to resume computer classes

The TSMFC is planning to start the computer centres afresh following demands from students looking out for computer training classes at an affordable fee

Hyderabad: After remaining closed for nearly three years, the computer training centres managed by the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) will resume classes next year.

The computer training centres were established around two decades ago and till 2016, the functioning of 43 centres was monitored by the State Urdu Academy. Later for various reasons, the administration of these centres was shifted to the TSMFC.

However, due to increasing demand from students pursuing intermediate and graduation courses in different educational institutions, and also from job aspirants, the minority welfare department is now planning to resume the classes next year. Officials said schedules were being proposed to start these courses from January or February onwards.

A senior official of the Minority Welfare Department said several students have been enquiring about the computer programmes at the training centres. “We are planning to start classes next year and it all depends on the Covid-19 situation. Students will be charged a minimal fee as was done previously,” he said.

The officials are also mulling the idea of dropping some of the computer programmes which are no longer in demand and are of no use now, and instead focus on contemporary demand. “We are trying to figure out the requirements of the students and job aspirants so as introduce those courses on a priority basis,” he said.

A challenging task for the department will be to train the faculty in the new computer courses by arranging master trainers so that the faculty can, in turn, train students effectively. “Our intention is to have faculty who are well versed with the developments in the fields and be able to impart the right kind of teaching and guidance needed by today’s students and job aspirants,” the official added.

