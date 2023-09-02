TSNAB’s ongoing efforts to arrest Nigerian drug suppliers linked to Venkata Ratna Reddy

Hyderabad: The special teams of the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) continued their efforts to identify and arrest the three Nigerians who supplied Venkata Ratna Reddy and his associates.

The TSNAB along with the Raidurgam police arrested Venkata Ratna along with Bhaskar Balaji and Dosakayalapati Murali on Thursday. The police seized drugs including cocaine from them.

The police identified three Nigerians Amodi Chukuwudi Muomagolu, Igbawre Macle and Thomas and a local Ram as alleged suppliers of the drugs to Balaji who along with Venkata Ratna were selling it to different people. All the four persons went into hiding soon after the police caught Balaji, Murali and Venkat Ratna.

“So far we could not gather concrete evidence against any film personalities or television artists who purchased the drug from Venkataratan. Investigation is going on,” said an official.

The police had identified close to 15 persons who were regularly purchasing the drugs from Venkata Ratna and his associates for consumption. The drugs were sourced from Bengaluru.