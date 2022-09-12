TSPSC: Edit option available for Food Safety Officer posts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:38 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

The edit option will be considered strictly for one time only and hence the candidates should show utmost care while using edit options as this data will be considered up to final selection.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday has urged candidates who have applied for the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO) in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration that edit option has been given to correct their wrongly entered data and will be available from September 13 to 5 pm on September 16.

The Edit options will be considered strictly for one time only and hence the candidates should show utmost care while using edit options as this data will be considered up to final selection.

Candidates are instructed to view their bio-data and other particulars which are made available to them to easily identify the wrongly entered data that they entered in their respective applications. Candidates should download their corrected PDF for future reference, the press release from TSPSC added.