TSPSC: FBO physical test from Nov 9 to 12

The provisionally admitted candidates have to attend physical test and events scheduled from November 9 to 12 at local districts concerned from 5 am to 12 noon, it said.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday notified fourth spell of shortlisted candidates for physical test/walking test for recruitment to the posts of the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) in the Department of Forest.

The result notification for the FBO posts is as per the High Court orders, considering relinquishments in place of absentees and not qualified candidates, the TSPSC said, in a press release.

Candidates appearing for the test must carry their hall ticket and any valid photo ID proof, it said, and instructed candidates to wear cotton clothes, shoes and a cap.

The details of the venue and day wise schedule will be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in on Thursday.

