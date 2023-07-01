TSPSC Group-4 exams conducted peacefully in Hanamkonda

The attendance for the first paper was 81.83 percent, while the second paper saw 81.36 percent attendance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hanamkonda Dist Collector Sikta Patnaik at an Group 4 exam centre in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: The TSPSC Group-4 examinations took place in the Hanamkonda district on Saturday peacefully. The attendance for the first paper was 81.83 percent, while the second paper saw 81.36 percent attendance.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik visited St. Peter’s High School and Githanjali Degree College centres, where the exams were being held, to oversee the examination procedures. Out of a total of 47,973 candidates, 39,255 appeared for the first paper, and 39,031 appeared for the second paper.

In Mahabubabad, the examinations were successfully conducted across 46 centres. District Collector K Shashanka inspected two examination centres to ensure the arrangements were in order. As many as 11,864 candidates appeared for the Paper 1 examination, resulting in an attendance rate of 83.52 percent. In the afternoon session, 11,818 candidates wrote the exam registering 83.19 percent of attendance.

Bhupalpally district also witnessed smooth conduction of the Group 4 exam at 29 centres. Among the 7,482 candidates who had applied, 6,075 appeared for the morning session, with an attendance rate of 81.19 percent. In the afternoon session, 6,020 candidates appeared for the exam, with an attendance rate of 80.46 percent. The exam was also held peacefully in Warangal, Mulugu and Jangaon districts.

Also Read Harish Rao launches 134 Diagnostic Tests in T-Diagnostics, revolutionizing healthcare in Telangana