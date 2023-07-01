Harish Rao launches 134 Diagnostic Tests in T-Diagnostics, revolutionizing healthcare in Telangana

The inaugural ceremony took place at Kondapur Government Hospital, with Ministers, MLAs, public representatives, and medical officers from all districts participating remotely in the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:03 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Doctors Day, Health Minister T.Harish Rao ensured the health department achieved a significant milestone by virtually launching 134 diagnostic tests in T-Diagnostics across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao announced the introduction of 134 tests in T-Diagnostics, expanding upon the existing 57 available tests. He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services by establishing pathology labs in eight districts and radiology labs in 16 districts. These tests include several that are typically priced between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000 in private labs.

The Minister pointed out that the central lab in Hyderabad, has obtained the prestigious NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) certificate and 13 district labs achieved NABL Primary Accreditation, underscoring the excellence of Telangana’s diagnostic facilities.

He commended the visionary approach of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in conceptualizing T-Diagnostics, with the aim of providing free medical services to patients relying on government hospitals.

Since January 2018, free testing has been made available at all levels of hospitals, starting from PHCs. Alongside the 57 existing pathology tests, radiology tests such as X-ray, UCG, ECG, 2D echo, and mammogram have been introduced, now expanding to 134 tests.

The government has invested Rs 4.39 crore in setting up each radiology and pathology hub. Additionally, an expenditure of Rs 1.70 crore will be incurred for conducting the 134 tests, bringing the total cost per hub to Rs 6.09 crores. The annual operational cost for each lab, previously Rs 2.40 crore, will now increase by Rs 60 lakhs, totalling Rs 3 crore annually.

The Minister underscored the government’s commitment to providing free tests, treatment, and medicines to the needy people. With the establishment of basti dawakhanas across the State, accessible healthcare services have become a reality for the people.

On the occasion of Doctors Day, Harish Rao expressed appreciation and extended his best wishes to the dedicated doctors who play a pivotal role in building a healthier Telangana.

T-Diagnostics:

* Over 10 crore tests conducted across the State

* Benefitted 57.68 lakh patients

* Samples Collected: 1,11,49,991

* Profiles: 2,07,91,200

* Tests Conducted: 10,40,36,082