TSPSC issues revised schedule for TPBO, Veterinary Asst Surgeon recruitment test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday issued a revised schedule for recruitment test to posts of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

The Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for TPBO posts will be held on July 8, while the CBRT for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts is on July 13 and 14. Earlier, these exams were postponed by the Commission.

Candidates who applied for the tests can download the hall tickets from the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week prior to the exam date.

