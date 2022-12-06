TSPSC: Online registration for GWD posts to commence from December 7

The recruitment examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of March/April 2023.

Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Online registration for recruitment to various non-gazetted categories of posts in the Ground Water Department (GWD) will commence on Wednesday and the last date to submit applications is up to 5 pm on December 28.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently notified 25 non-gazetted categories posts – seven technical assistants (hydrogeology), five technical assistants (hydrology), eight technical assistants (geophysics), one lab assistant and four junior technical assistants. The recruitment examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of March/April 2023.

Before applying for the posts, candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through TSPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in. Those who already have registered in the OTR can apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.