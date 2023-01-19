Telangana: BC Study Circles to provide free coaching for Group-I Main exam

Coaching will be extended to 100 candidates in each of the four BC Study Circles at Khammam, Adilabad and Warangal, while 200 candidates will be trained at Hyderabad.

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Study Circles are providing free coaching for the TSPSC Group-I Main examination for three months starting January 25. Coaching will be extended to 100 candidates in each of the four BC Study Circles at Khammam, Adilabad and Warangal, while 200 candidates will be trained at Hyderabad.

According to TS BC Study Circles Director K Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study Circles/Centres in the State have qualified for the Main examination.

Candidates who underwent coaching for the preliminary test at BC Study Circles/Centres will be directly admitted to free coaching for the Main exam at their respective Study Circles.

Those who qualified for the Main examination but did not take coaching in the BC Study Circles can also apply. Such selections will be done on the basis of merit and reservation. Interested candidates should submit an application at the BC Study Circle concerned.

In addition to the study material, a stipend of Rs.5,000 per month for three months will be granted to each candidate admitted to the BC Study Circles as part of coaching, Kumar added.