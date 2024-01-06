TSREDCO seeks proposals for 1120 KW rooftop hybrid power project in Telangana’s court complexes

According to TSRedco officials, the solar panels would be installed on 57 court complexes across the State.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) has invited proposals for a rooftop hybrid power project with a total capacity of 1120 KW to be installed on various court complexes across the State.

The last date for the submission of bids is January 8 and the bids will be opened the next day.

According to TSRedco officials, the solar panels would be installed on 57 court complexes across the State. The project involves the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of On-Grid Rooftop Solar Power Plants with Mono PERC Solar Modules, totaling 1120 KW capacity, the officials said, adding that additionally, Rooftop SPV Hybrid Power Plants with Mono PERC Solar Modules, aggregating 40 KW capacity, would be established under Net Metering.

The successful bidder has to submit a performance security deposit amounting to 10 percent of the total project cost and commission the projects within 40 days of receiving the letter of intent, the officials said, adding that these initiatives fall under net metering and include a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.

Bidders need to have a valid registration with TSREDCO and demonstrated experience in the field of grid-connected solar systems with a cumulative capacity of at least 280 KW, they said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has revised the benchmark of the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System. According to the revised CFA for installing solar panels on individual households from 1-3 KW the beneficiaries would receive a financial assistance of Rs.18,000 per kilowatt and Rs.20,000 per kilowatt in special category States such as North-Eastern States including Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and union Territories.

Similarly, for installation of solar panels above 3-10 KW on individual households the beneficiaries would get a financial assistance of Rs.9,000 per kilowatt and Rs.10,000 per kilowatt in special category States. The same financial assistance would be provided for residential welfare associations or group housing societies upto 500 KW at the rate of 10 KW per house.

In the case of solar panels being installed through tender the CFA would be calculated as the percentage of cost discovered in the tender, as per the scheme guidelines. For the solar panels installed between 1-3 KW 40 percent of the project cost would be provided as CFA and 20 percent for between 3-10 KW. Whereas, for residential welfare associations or group housing societies 20 percent of the tender cost would be provided as CFA or whichever is lower for that particular tender in that State or UT would be considered.